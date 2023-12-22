The Georgia Southern Eagles (9-2) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Longwood Lancers (2-8) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
Longwood vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles score an average of 83 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 82.2 the Lancers give up.
  • Georgia Southern is 4-0 when it scores more than 82.2 points.
  • Longwood is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 83 points.
  • The Lancers record just 0.5 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Eagles give up (61.7).
  • Longwood is 2-3 when scoring more than 61.7 points.
  • Georgia Southern is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 61.2 points.
  • The Lancers shoot 34.8% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Eagles' 43.1 shooting percentage is 4.2 lower than the Lancers have conceded.

Longwood Leaders

  • Malea Brown: 7.9 PTS, 2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)
  • Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Janay Turner: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
  • Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
  • Otaifo Esenabhalu: 3.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%

Longwood Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 @ Stony Brook L 85-49 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/14/2023 @ Duquesne L 89-69 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 @ William & Mary L 86-49 Kaplan Arena
12/22/2023 Georgia Southern - Joan Perry Brock Center
12/31/2023 Norfolk State - Joan Perry Brock Center
1/3/2024 Winthrop - Joan Perry Brock Center

