The Georgia Southern Eagles (9-2) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Longwood Lancers (2-8) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Longwood vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 83 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 82.2 the Lancers give up.

Georgia Southern is 4-0 when it scores more than 82.2 points.

Longwood is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 83 points.

The Lancers record just 0.5 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Eagles give up (61.7).

Longwood is 2-3 when scoring more than 61.7 points.

Georgia Southern is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 61.2 points.

The Lancers shoot 34.8% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles' 43.1 shooting percentage is 4.2 lower than the Lancers have conceded.

Longwood Leaders

Malea Brown: 7.9 PTS, 2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

7.9 PTS, 2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Janay Turner: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

8.9 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Otaifo Esenabhalu: 3.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Schedule