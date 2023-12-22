Friday's contest that pits the Georgia Southern Eagles (9-2) versus the Longwood Lancers (2-8) at Joan Perry Brock Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-63 in favor of Georgia Southern, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 22.

In their last time out, the Lancers lost 86-49 to William & Mary on Sunday.

Longwood vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Longwood vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 80, Longwood 63

Other Big South Predictions

Longwood Schedule Analysis

When the Lancers took down the Ohio Bobcats, who are ranked No. 283 in our computer rankings, on November 29 by a score of 75-72, it was their best win of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Longwood is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lancers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

Longwood Leaders

Malea Brown: 7.9 PTS, 2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

7.9 PTS, 2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Janay Turner: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

8.9 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Otaifo Esenabhalu: 3.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers have been outscored by 21 points per game (scoring 61.2 points per game to rank 261st in college basketball while giving up 82.2 per contest to rank 353rd in college basketball) and have a -210 scoring differential overall.

