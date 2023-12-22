On Friday, the Golden State Warriors and Jordan Poole will duke it out when the Warriors (13-14) take on the Washington Wizards (5-22) at Chase Center, December 22 at 10:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Warriors Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center

Kyle Kuzma vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 992.5 982.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.8 39.3 Fantasy Rank 22 32

Kyle Kuzma vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kyle Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Wizards put up 117.0 points per game (ninth in league) while giving up 126.5 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a -256 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

Washington pulls down 39.2 rebounds per game (30th in league) while conceding 49.1 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 9.9 boards per game.

The Wizards hit 12.4 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (20th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 their opponents make, shooting 37.2% from deep.

Washington and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Wizards commit 13.7 per game (20th in league) and force 13.7 (12th in NBA).

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 28.2 points, 4.4 assists and 4.7 boards per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.6% from downtown, with 4.8 made 3-pointers per game (first in league).

The Warriors average 116.5 points per game (11th in the league) while giving up 116.0 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +12 scoring differential overall.

Golden State wins the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. It records 47.3 rebounds per game, which ranks first in the league, while its opponents grab 43.8 per contest.

The Warriors hit 15.0 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 37.2% rate (14th in the NBA), compared to the 12.4 per game their opponents make at a 34.5% rate.

Golden State has committed 2.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.9 (27th in NBA action) while forcing 12.5 (22nd in the league).

Kyle Kuzma vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game -9.0 0.0 Usage Percentage 31.5% 30.9% True Shooting Pct 56.3% 65.2% Total Rebound Pct 10.6% 7.4% Assist Pct 21.9% 22.0%

