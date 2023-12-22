Jordan Poole and his Washington Wizards teammates will match up versus the Golden State Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 118-117 win over the Trail Blazers, Poole tallied 13 points and six assists.

Now let's examine Poole's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 17.2 17.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.3 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.7 PRA -- 23.3 23.1 PR -- 19.7 19.4 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.2



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Warriors

Poole is responsible for taking 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 15.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Poole's Wizards average 105.8 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 20th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 116 points per contest.

The Warriors concede 43.8 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the NBA.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.1 assists per game.

The Warriors allow 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

