The Tulane Green Wave (8-2) are favored by 4.5 points against the George Mason Patriots (9-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 158.5.

George Mason vs. Tulane Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulane -4.5 158.5

Patriots Betting Records & Stats

George Mason has combined with its opponent to score more than 158.5 points just twice this season.

George Mason's games this season have had an average of 139.5 points, 19 fewer points than this game's point total.

George Mason has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

George Mason's .571 ATS win percentage (4-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Tulane's .444 mark (4-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

George Mason vs. Tulane Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 7 77.8% 91.7 165.9 82.5 147.9 157.1 George Mason 2 28.6% 74.2 165.9 65.4 147.9 138.4

Additional George Mason Insights & Trends

The Patriots put up 8.3 fewer points per game (74.2) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (82.5).

George Mason has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 82.5 points.

George Mason vs. Tulane Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 4-5-0 3-4 8-1-0 George Mason 4-3-0 1-1 4-3-0

George Mason vs. Tulane Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane George Mason 12-3 Home Record 14-2 5-4 Away Record 4-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

