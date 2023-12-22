Daniel Gafford and the Washington Wizards hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 21, Gafford produced 16 points, eight rebounds, four steals and six blocks in a 118-117 win versus the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gafford's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.8 12.5 Rebounds 7.5 7.7 7.8 Assists -- 1.7 2.3 PRA -- 20.2 22.6 PR -- 18.5 20.3



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Gafford has made 4.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.1% of his team's total makes.

Gafford's Wizards average 105.8 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Allowing 116 points per contest, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Warriors are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.8 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.1 assists per game, the Warriors are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 28 9 8 5 0 0 0 1/16/2023 22 14 5 0 0 0 0

