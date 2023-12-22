Corey Kispert and the Washington Wizards take the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Kispert put up nine points in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-117 win versus the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Kispert's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.0 11.7 Rebounds -- 2.3 1.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 14.8 14.9 PR -- 13.3 13.3 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.4



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

Kispert is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Kispert's opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 10th in possessions per game with 105.8.

The Warriors are the 20th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 116 points per contest.

Giving up 43.8 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 25.1 assists per game, the Warriors are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have allowed 12.4 makes per game, 11th in the league.

Corey Kispert vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 22 4 1 0 0 1 2 1/16/2023 28 5 2 1 1 0 0

