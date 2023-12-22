Bilal Coulibaly plus his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 118-117 win versus the Trail Blazers, Coulibaly had two points.

In this piece we'll dive into Coulibaly's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Bilal Coulibaly Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.2 10.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.6 Assists -- 1.7 1.5 PRA -- 14.9 17 PR -- 13.2 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Bilal Coulibaly Insights vs. the Warriors

Coulibaly is responsible for taking 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.5 per game.

Coulibaly is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Coulibaly's opponents, the Warriors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.8 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

The Warriors allow 116.0 points per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Warriors have allowed 43.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Giving up 25.1 assists per game, the Warriors are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Warriors concede 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.