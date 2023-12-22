Augusta, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Augusta, Virginia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Augusta, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Defiance High School at Fluvanna County High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.