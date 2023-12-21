Kyle Kuzma, Top Wizards Players to Watch vs. the Trail Blazers - December 21
Thursday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) and the Washington Wizards (4-22) at Moda Center features the Wizards' Tyus Jones as a player to watch.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2
Wizards' Last Game
On Monday, in their most recent game, the Wizards lost to the Kings 143-131. With 28 points, Jordan Poole was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Poole
|28
|0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|Kyle Kuzma
|27
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Tyus Jones
|16
|1
|9
|1
|0
|2
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma gives the Wizards 23.2 points, 6 boards and 4.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jones averages 11.8 points, 3 boards and 5.5 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Deni Avdija's numbers for the season are 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, making 49.8% of his shots from the field.
- Poole's averages for the season are 17.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.
- Daniel Gafford gets the Wizards 10.6 points, 7.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocks (sixth in league).
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|23.8
|6.3
|3.6
|0.3
|0.7
|2.3
|Tyus Jones
|13.2
|3.4
|6.3
|1.7
|0.6
|1.6
|Daniel Gafford
|10.9
|7
|2.3
|0.5
|2.3
|0
|Deni Avdija
|11.1
|5.6
|4.6
|0.5
|0.3
|0.6
|Jordan Poole
|16.8
|2.1
|3.4
|0.9
|0.2
|2.2
