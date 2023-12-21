Top Player Prop Bets for Wizards vs. Trail Blazers on December 21, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jerami Grant, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Portland Trail Blazers-Washington Wizards matchup at Moda Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
|Trail Blazers vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Trail Blazers vs Wizards Injury Report
|Trail Blazers vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Trail Blazers vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Trail Blazers vs Wizards Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -111)
|6.5 (Over: -135)
|3.5 (Over: -161)
|2.5 (Over: -108)
- Kuzma is averaging 23.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.3 lower than Thursday's over/under.
- He has pulled down six boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (6.5).
- Kuzma averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than Thursday's over/under.
- Kuzma averages 2.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).
Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!
Tyus Jones Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: +112)
|6.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: -106)
- The 12.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Thursday is 0.7 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (3.5).
- Jones has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Jones has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Deni Avdija Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|10.5 (Over: -108)
|5.5 (Over: -147)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|0.5 (Over: -135)
- Thursday's over/under for Deni Avdija is 10.5. That's 1.0 less than his season average.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).
- Avdija averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Thursday's prop bet (3.5).
- He drains 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (0.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers
Jerami Grant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: +116)
|2.5 (Over: -143)
|2.5 (Over: -111)
- Thursday's points prop bet for Grant is 23.5 points. That is 0.8 more than his season average of 22.7.
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 1.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (5.5).
- Grant has averaged 2.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Thursday (2.5).
- Grant's 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Thursday.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: +112)
|6.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: -106)
- Thursday's over/under for Deandre Ayton is 15.5. That is 2.9 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average -- 10.7 per game -- is 1.8 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (12.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.