The Washington Wizards (4-22) will look to end a six-game road losing streak when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) on December 21, 2023 at Moda Center.

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Wizards vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Trail Blazers have given up to their opponents.

This season, Washington has a 2-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.7% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The Wizards' 117 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 114.2 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.2 points, Washington is 3-12.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards average more points per game at home (117.5) than away (116.6), but also allow more at home (128) than away (126.1).

Washington is conceding more points at home (128 per game) than away (126.1).

This year the Wizards are collecting more assists at home (29.1 per game) than on the road (26.8).

Wizards Injuries