Take a look at the injury report for the Washington Wizards (4-22), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Wizards prepare for their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) at Moda Center on Thursday, December 21 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Wizards' most recent game on Monday ended in a 143-131 loss to the Kings. Jordan Poole totaled 28 points, zero rebounds and two assists for the Wizards.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Johnny Davis SG Out Calf 3.1 1.4 0.4 Landry Shamet SG Out Rib 8.3 1.4 1.5 Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5 2.5 4.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out Knee 4 1.3 1.3

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Shaedon Sharpe: Questionable (Adductor)

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2

