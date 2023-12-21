On Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Moda Center, the Washington Wizards (4-22) will look to end a six-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19), airing at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Wizards vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2

ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2 Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Trail Blazers Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Trail Blazers (-3.5) 240.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Trail Blazers (-3) 238.5 -156 +132 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 6.5 points per game (scoring 107.7 points per game to rank 29th in the league while giving up 114.2 per outing to rank 17th in the NBA) and have a -168 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards put up 117.0 points per game (ninth in league) while giving up 126.8 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a -257 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

These teams score a combined 224.7 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 241 combined points per game, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Portland is 13-13-0 ATS this season.

Washington has covered 13 times in 26 games with a spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +40000 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.