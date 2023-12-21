The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-2) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the William & Mary Tribe (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

William & Mary vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Tribe put up an average of 65.2 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 58.1 the Hokies give up to opponents.

William & Mary has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 58.1 points.

Virginia Tech is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.2 points.

The Hokies score 16.1 more points per game (81.3) than the Tribe give up (65.2).

When Virginia Tech scores more than 65.2 points, it is 7-1.

William & Mary has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.

This year the Hokies are shooting 48.0% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Tribe give up.

The Tribe shoot 39.5% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Hokies allow.

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 18.2 PTS, 48.9 FG%

18.2 PTS, 48.9 FG% Bella Nascimento: 13.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)

13.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55) Kayla Rolph: 8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Cassidy Geddes: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Kayla Beckwith: 5.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%

