William & Mary vs. Virginia Tech December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The William & Mary Tribe (3-6) will play the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET.
William & Mary vs. Virginia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Nylah Young: 18.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Bella Nascimento: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kayla Rolph: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kayla Beckwith: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Cassidy Geddes: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Elizabeth Kitley: 21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Georgia Amoore: 16.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cayla King: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Matilda Ekh: 9.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Carleigh Wenzel: 5.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
