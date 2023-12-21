The William & Mary Tribe (3-6) will play the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET.

William & Mary vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

William & Mary Players to Watch

Nylah Young: 18.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

18.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Bella Nascimento: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kayla Rolph: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Kayla Beckwith: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Cassidy Geddes: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Elizabeth Kitley: 21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK Georgia Amoore: 16.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Cayla King: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Matilda Ekh: 9.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Carleigh Wenzel: 5.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

