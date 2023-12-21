The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) meet the Pepperdine Waves (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Game Information

William & Mary Players to Watch

Chase Lowe: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Moss: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Gabe Dorsey: 15.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Charlie Williams: 8.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Caleb Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Michael Ajayi: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Houston Mallette: 17.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Moore: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Pitre: 6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Ethan Anderson: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG William & Mary AVG William & Mary Rank 245th 72.1 Points Scored 79.3 90th 204th 71.8 Points Allowed 74.0 254th 291st 33.8 Rebounds 37.2 164th 174th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.4 243rd 288th 6.3 3pt Made 10.2 17th 168th 13.8 Assists 14.3 129th 210th 12.1 Turnovers 10.6 82nd

