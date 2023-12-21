The Fordham Rams (5-6) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (7-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia vs. Fordham Scoring Comparison

The Rams average only 2.0 more points per game (66.5) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (64.5).

Fordham has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

Virginia's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.

The Cavaliers record 78.0 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 61.1 the Rams give up.

When Virginia scores more than 61.1 points, it is 7-3.

Fordham is 5-5 when allowing fewer than 78.0 points.

The Cavaliers are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Rams allow to opponents (40.0%).

The Rams shoot 41.4% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Cavaliers allow.

Virginia Leaders

Camryn Taylor: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.5 FG%

14.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.5 FG% Kymora Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.4 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (10-for-52)

10.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.4 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (10-for-52) Jillian Brown: 8.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)

8.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23) Alexia Smith: 6.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) London Clarkson: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.2 FG%

Virginia Schedule