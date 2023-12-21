Virginia vs. Fordham December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Fordham Rams (5-6) play the Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET.
Virginia vs. Fordham Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Virginia Players to Watch
- Camryn Taylor: 14.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kymora Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jillian Brown: 8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alexia Smith: 5.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- London Clarkson: 9.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Fordham Players to Watch
- Taylor Donaldson: 19.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Emy Hayford: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matilda Flood: 6.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Maranda Nyborg: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Mandy McGurk: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
