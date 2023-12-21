The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-2) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the William & Mary Tribe (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech vs. William & Mary Scoring Comparison

The Tribe's 65.2 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 58.1 the Hokies allow.

William & Mary is 4-3 when it scores more than 58.1 points.

Virginia Tech has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.2 points.

The Hokies average 81.3 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 65.2 the Tribe allow.

Virginia Tech has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.

William & Mary has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.

The Hokies are making 48% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Tribe concede to opponents (39.5%).

The Tribe shoot 39.5% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Hokies allow.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG%

20.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.3 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (26-for-79)

17 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.3 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (26-for-79) Matilda Ekh: 11 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

11 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)

8.6 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76) Olivia Summiel: 4.3 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

Virginia Tech Schedule