The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3) host the American Eagles (5-6) after winning three home games in a row. The Hokies are double-digit favorites by 18.5 points in the contest, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 140.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Virginia Tech vs. American Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia Tech -18.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech and its opponents have gone over 140.5 combined points in five of 11 games this season.

Virginia Tech's games this season have had an average of 139.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Hokies are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Virginia Tech has won six out of the seven games in which it has been favored.

The Hokies have entered three games this season favored by -2500 or more, and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Virginia Tech has a 96.2% chance to win.

Virginia Tech vs. American Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia Tech 5 45.5% 74.0 148.2 65.3 139.5 142.9 American 5 55.6% 74.2 148.2 74.2 139.5 138.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

The Hokies average 74.0 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 74.2 the Eagles give up.

Virginia Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Virginia Tech vs. American Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia Tech 5-6-0 2-2 4-7-0 American 4-5-0 0-1 6-3-0

Virginia Tech vs. American Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tech American 13-4 Home Record 8-6 2-9 Away Record 9-9 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-9-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.6 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.