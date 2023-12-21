The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) will play the American Eagles (5-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Virginia Tech vs. American Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Lynn Kidd: 15.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sean Pedulla: 13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Long: 4.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Nickel: 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

American Players to Watch

Matt Rogers: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Elijah Stephens: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Lorenzo Donadio: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Lincoln Ball: 4.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Geoff Sprouse: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. American Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG American AVG American Rank 204th 74.1 Points Scored 74.2 202nd 81st 66.7 Points Allowed 74.2 259th 270th 34.5 Rebounds 35.0 247th 280th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 10.0 109th 178th 7.5 3pt Made 9.6 34th 71st 15.5 Assists 15.3 83rd 128th 11.3 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.