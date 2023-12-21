Virginia Tech vs. American: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the American Eagles (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. American matchup in this article.
Virginia Tech vs. American Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Virginia Tech vs. American Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|American Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-18.5)
|138.5
|-2500
|+1100
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-18.5)
|140.5
|-4000
|+1400
Virginia Tech vs. American Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech is 5-6-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Hokies' 11 games have gone over the point total.
- American has covered four times in nine games with a spread this year.
- In the Eagles' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Virginia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Virginia Tech is 60th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (47th).
- The Hokies' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the start of the season (+15000).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia Tech has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.
