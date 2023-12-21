The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the American Eagles (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech vs. American Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hokies have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Hokies are the 241st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 246th.
  • The Hokies record just 0.2 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Eagles allow (74.2).
  • When Virginia Tech scores more than 74.2 points, it is 4-1.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia Tech scored 77.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.9 more points than it averaged away from home (71.3).
  • At home, the Hokies ceded 9.6 fewer points per game (65.9) than when playing on the road (75.5).
  • In home games, Virginia Tech averaged 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than in away games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to in away games (32.0%).

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 Valparaiso W 71-50 Cassell Coliseum
12/16/2023 Vermont W 73-51 Cassell Coliseum
12/21/2023 American - Cassell Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

