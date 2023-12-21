The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the American Eagles (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech vs. American Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

This season, the Hokies have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Hokies are the 241st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 246th.

The Hokies record just 0.2 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Eagles allow (74.2).

When Virginia Tech scores more than 74.2 points, it is 4-1.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech scored 77.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.9 more points than it averaged away from home (71.3).

At home, the Hokies ceded 9.6 fewer points per game (65.9) than when playing on the road (75.5).

In home games, Virginia Tech averaged 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than in away games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to in away games (32.0%).

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule