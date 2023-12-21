Tom Wilson will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Washington Capitals face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Wilson in that upcoming Capitals-Blue Jackets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tom Wilson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson has averaged 18:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Wilson has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

Wilson has a point in 14 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points three times.

Wilson has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

Wilson's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Wilson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 120 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 29 Games 5 18 Points 3 10 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

