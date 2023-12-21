Syracuse vs. South Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Boca Raton Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Boca Raton Bowl between the Syracuse Orange and South Florida Bulls will be a relatively tight one, with the Orange favored by 3 points. FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida will host the matchup on December 21, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 61 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Syracuse vs. South Florida matchup.
Syracuse vs. South Florida Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
Syracuse vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-3)
|61
|-160
|+130
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-3)
|60.5
|-142
|+118
Syracuse vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- Syracuse has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Orange have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- South Florida is 6-5-0 ATS this year.
- The Bulls have been an underdog by 3 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
Syracuse & South Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Syracuse
|To Win the ACC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|South Florida
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
