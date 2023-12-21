Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shenandoah Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Shenandoah, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Shenandoah, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain View High School at Page County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Shenandoah, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strasburg High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Berryville, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Woodstock at Rappahannock County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Washington, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
