The Richmond Spiders (5-5) face the Buffalo Bulls (1-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Buffalo Game Information

Richmond Players to Watch

Jordan King: 20.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Neal Quinn: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Dji Bailey: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Bigelow: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Mikkel Tyne: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

Sy Chatman: 16.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK Jonnivius Smith: 9.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Anquan Boldin Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Shawn Fulcher: 8.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kanye Jones: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Richmond vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG Buffalo AVG Buffalo Rank 119th 78.0 Points Scored 67.8 309th 143rd 69.5 Points Allowed 81.9 353rd 322nd 32.7 Rebounds 37.3 156th 361st 5.1 Off. Rebounds 10.2 94th 89th 8.6 3pt Made 6.2 291st 175th 13.7 Assists 11.8 282nd 1st 7.9 Turnovers 16.3 361st

