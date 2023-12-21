Can we expect Rasmus Sandin lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sandin stats and insights

Sandin is yet to score through 29 games this season.

He has taken one shot in two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Sandin has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 120 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sandin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:23 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:07 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:02 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:28 Away W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.