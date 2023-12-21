On Thursday, December 21 at 8:15 PM ET, the Los Angeles Rams will face the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Rams will claim a victory -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Rams rank ninth in scoring offense (23.4 points per game) and 19th in scoring defense (22.1 points allowed per game) this year. The Saints rank 12th in the NFL with 22.1 points per contest on offense, and they rank sixth with 19.1 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Rams vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Rams (-4) Under (44.5) Rams 25, Saints 18

Rams Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rams have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Los Angeles is 7-5-2 ATS this season.

The Rams have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to hit the over six out of 14 times this season.

The point total average for Rams games this season is 44.7, 0.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Saints Betting Info

The Saints have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New Orleans has covered four times in 14 games with a spread this season.

The Saints have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

In New Orleans' 14 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Saints games average 41.3 total points, 3.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rams vs. Saints 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 23.4 22.1 23.0 20.1 23.7 24.1 New Orleans 22.1 19.1 21.9 19.1 22.3 19.0

