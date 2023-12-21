The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-2) meet the Radford Highlanders (3-8) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Radford vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Radford Players to Watch

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Taniya Hanner: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Olivia Wagner: 5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Maci Rhoades: 5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Jenna Annecchiarico: 16.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 6.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 0 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 6.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 0 BLK Taryn Barbot: 12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jada Logan: 15 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

15 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Alexis Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Anika McGarity: 9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

