Thursday's game features the Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-3) and the Radford Highlanders (4-8) facing off at TD Arena (on December 21) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-61 victory for Charleston (SC).

The Highlanders head into this matchup following a 62-46 victory against Queens (NC) on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Radford vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Radford vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 70, Radford 61

Other Big South Predictions

Radford Schedule Analysis

The Highlanders' best win this season came in a 57-45 victory against the Liberty Lady Flames on December 13.

Radford has four losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Radford 2023-24 Best Wins

57-45 on the road over Liberty (No. 169) on December 13

62-46 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 341) on December 17

67-49 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 356) on November 9

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (7-for-49)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (7-for-49) Taniya Hanner: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.5 PTS, 40 FG%

4.5 PTS, 40 FG% Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Maci Rhoades: 5.1 PTS, 42 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders' -96 scoring differential (being outscored by eight points per game) is a result of putting up 55.1 points per game (325th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per contest (160th in college basketball).

The Highlanders score 58 points per game at home, and 52.8 away.

In 2023-24 Radford is giving up 11.8 fewer points per game at home (56.2) than on the road (68).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.