The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The contest airs on ESPNU. The matchup's over/under is set at 147.5.

Old Dominion vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -14.5 147.5

Monarchs Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 147.5 points.

The average over/under for Old Dominion's outings this season is 143.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Old Dominion are 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

Old Dominion has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Monarchs have played as an underdog of +800 or more once this season and lost that game.

Old Dominion has an implied victory probability of 11.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Old Dominion vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 4 44.4% 87.4 156.8 66.2 140.6 151.8 Old Dominion 4 57.1% 69.4 156.8 74.4 140.6 140.4

Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends

The Monarchs put up an average of 69.4 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 66.2 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

Old Dominion is 2-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall when it scores more than 66.2 points.

Old Dominion vs. TCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 4-5-0 3-3 4-5-0 Old Dominion 2-5-0 1-0 5-2-0

Old Dominion vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Old Dominion 13-4 Home Record 12-4 4-7 Away Record 6-5 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.9 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-11-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

