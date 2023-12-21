Old Dominion vs. TCU December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) will play the TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPNU.
Old Dominion vs. TCU Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Chaunce Jenkins: 16.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Vasean Allette: 14.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyrone Williams: 11.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- R.J. Blakney: 6.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bryce Baker: 6.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller: 15.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 14.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Micah Peavy: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Avery Anderson III: 9.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Old Dominion vs. TCU Stat Comparison
|Old Dominion Rank
|Old Dominion AVG
|TCU AVG
|TCU Rank
|290th
|69.4
|Points Scored
|88.5
|9th
|262nd
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|67.1
|95th
|247th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|39.1
|79th
|174th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|69th
|278th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|6.1
|294th
|328th
|10.8
|Assists
|20.6
|4th
|63rd
|10.3
|Turnovers
|12.1
|210th
