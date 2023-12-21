The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) will look to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This matchup is at 5:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Old Dominion vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • This season, Old Dominion has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.6% from the field.
  • The Monarchs are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 60th.
  • The Monarchs' 69.4 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 66.2 the Horned Frogs allow.
  • Old Dominion is 3-5 when it scores more than 66.2 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Old Dominion averages 66.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 73.0.
  • The Monarchs allow 69.2 points per game at home, and 81.0 away.
  • At home, Old Dominion sinks 5.2 trifectas per game, 2.8 fewer than it averages on the road (8.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (29.9%) than away (37.2%) as well.

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Northeastern L 81-68 Matthews Arena
12/6/2023 @ William & Mary L 84-79 Kaplan Arena
12/9/2023 James Madison L 84-69 Chartway Arena
12/21/2023 TCU - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 South Alabama - Chartway Arena
1/4/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

