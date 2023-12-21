How to Watch Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) will welcome in the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: YouTube
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Jackrabbits have averaged.
- Norfolk State has compiled a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.0% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jackrabbits sit at 222nd.
- The Spartans' 75.1 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 70.5 the Jackrabbits allow to opponents.
- Norfolk State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Norfolk State is putting up 94.2 points per game, 28.4 more than it is averaging on the road (65.8).
- In 2023-24 the Spartans are conceding 11.9 fewer points per game at home (58.6) than away (70.5).
- Beyond the arc, Norfolk State drains fewer treys on the road (5.2 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (37.1%) as well.
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Hofstra
|L 74-58
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/18/2023
|Southern Virginia
|W 108-52
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ UTEP
|L 67-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
