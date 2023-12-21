The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) will welcome in the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: YouTube

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Jackrabbits have averaged.
  • Norfolk State has compiled a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.0% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jackrabbits sit at 222nd.
  • The Spartans' 75.1 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 70.5 the Jackrabbits allow to opponents.
  • Norfolk State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Norfolk State is putting up 94.2 points per game, 28.4 more than it is averaging on the road (65.8).
  • In 2023-24 the Spartans are conceding 11.9 fewer points per game at home (58.6) than away (70.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Norfolk State drains fewer treys on the road (5.2 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Hofstra L 74-58 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/18/2023 Southern Virginia W 108-52 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
12/20/2023 @ UTEP L 67-65 Don Haskins Center
12/21/2023 South Dakota State - Don Haskins Center
1/2/2024 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

