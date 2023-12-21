For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nicolas Aube-Kubel a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

  • In two of 17 games this season, Aube-Kubel has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).
  • Aube-Kubel has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 120 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Aube-Kubel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:24 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:42 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:05 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:34 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 11:58 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:05 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:02 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 11:52 Away W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.