In the upcoming tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Nick Jensen to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Jensen stats and insights

Jensen is yet to score through 29 games this season.

In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Jensen has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 120 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Jensen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:13 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:09 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:15 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:34 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:29 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:32 Away W 5-4

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

