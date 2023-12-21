Which team has the advantage at quarterback when Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) play Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on December 21? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, continue reading.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rams vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Stafford this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matthew Stafford vs. Derek Carr Matchup

Matthew Stafford 2023 Stats Derek Carr 13 Games Played 14 61.4% Completion % 67.4% 3,320 (255.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,098 (221.3) 21 Touchdowns 16 9 Interceptions 7 70 (5.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 35 (2.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Saints rank sixth in the league with 19.1 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th in total yards allowed with 311.9 given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, New Orleans' defense has been firing on all cylinders, with 2,596 passing yards allowed this year (sixth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Saints rank 25th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 126.4, and they rank eighth in rushing TDs allowed (nine).

On defense, New Orleans is fourth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (34.9%) and 13th in red-zone efficiency allowed (52.6%).

Who comes out on top when the Rams and the Saints square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Rams Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Saints' defense has been clicking, as it ranks sixth in the league with 19.1 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 11th with 4,366 total yards allowed (311.9 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, New Orleans has been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking sixth in the NFL by surrendering 185.4 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 5.7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Saints rank 25th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 126.4, and they rank eighth in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Defensively, New Orleans is 13th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 52.6%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks fourth at 34.9%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.