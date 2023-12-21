The Washington Capitals, including John Carlson, are in action Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Carlson in the Capitals-Blue Jackets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

John Carlson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson has averaged 25:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Carlson has scored a goal in one of 29 games this year.

Carlson has a point in 13 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Carlson has an assist in 12 of 29 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Carlson hits the over on his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Carlson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Carlson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 120 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 29 Games 2 16 Points 0 1 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

