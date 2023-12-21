The Hampton Pirates (4-7) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5) at George Gervin GameAbove Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 149.5.

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Michigan -4.5 149.5

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

Hampton's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 149.5 points in five of eight outings.

Hampton's average game total this season has been 157.0, 7.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Hampton has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Hampton has come away with one win in the seven contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Pirates have a record of 1-6 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Hampton has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Michigan 1 12.5% 66.8 148.3 74.4 149.9 144.5 Hampton 5 62.5% 81.5 148.3 75.5 149.9 153.1

Additional Hampton Insights & Trends

The Pirates score 7.1 more points per game (81.5) than the Eagles allow (74.4).

When it scores more than 74.4 points, Hampton is 1-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Michigan 5-3-0 0-0 5-3-0 Hampton 3-5-0 3-4 3-5-0

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Michigan Hampton 6-7 Home Record 7-6 2-13 Away Record 1-13 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

