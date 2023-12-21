Thursday's game features the Hampton Pirates (0-9) and the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-7) matching up at Hampton Convocation Center (on December 21) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 62-55 win for Hampton.

The Pirates head into this contest on the heels of a 74-48 loss to Georgia Southern on Tuesday.

Hampton vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Hampton 62, Saint Peter's 55

Hampton Schedule Analysis

The Pirates have zero wins against Division 1 teams this season.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Hampton is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Pirates are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Hampton Leaders

Camryn Hill: 14.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

14.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Aisha Dabo: 7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Cheyenne Talbot: 8.8 PTS, 32.4 FG%

8.8 PTS, 32.4 FG% Ariana Wilkes: 2.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%

2.2 PTS, 33.3 FG% Amyah Reaves: 4.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 27.3 FG%

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates average 46.8 points per game (360th in college basketball) while allowing 66.4 per outing (229th in college basketball). They have a -177 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 19.6 points per game.

