Thursday's game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5) and Hampton Pirates (4-7) squaring off at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 79-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Michigan, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 79, Hampton 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Michigan (-8.7)

Eastern Michigan (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Eastern Michigan's record against the spread so far this season is 5-3-0, and Hampton's is 3-5-0. The Eagles have hit the over in five games, while Pirates games have gone over three times.

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates' +65 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by six points per game) is a result of putting up 81.5 points per game (56th in college basketball) while giving up 75.5 per contest (289th in college basketball).

Hampton ranks 70th in college basketball at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 more than the 35.1 its opponents average.

Hampton hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (190th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make, shooting 28.5% from beyond the arc.

Hampton has committed 1.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.4 (336th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (93rd in college basketball).

