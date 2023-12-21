Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Fauquier, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fauquier, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren County High School at Fauquier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Warrenton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.