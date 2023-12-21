On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Evgeny Kuznetsov going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

Kuznetsov has scored in four of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken one shot in two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.

Kuznetsov's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 120 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:31 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 3-1 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 5-4 SO 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:08 Away L 2-1

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

