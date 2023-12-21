On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Evgeny Kuznetsov going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

  • Kuznetsov has scored in four of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken one shot in two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
  • Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Kuznetsov's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 120 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:31 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 3-1
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 5-4 SO
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:08 Away L 2-1

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

