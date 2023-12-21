Deni Avdija and his Washington Wizards teammates face the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avdija, in his most recent game (December 18 loss against the Kings), posted nine points.

Below, we dig into Avdija's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 11.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.6 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.6 PRA -- 20.9 21.3 PR -- 17 16.7 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Avdija's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Avdija has made 4.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.2% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 7.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Avdija's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.9 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Trail Blazers allow 114.2 points per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 45.2 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 16th-ranked team in the league, allowing 26.3 assists per game.

The Trail Blazers are the best team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 10.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Deni Avdija vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 18 2 3 3 0 0 0 2/3/2023 15 2 4 2 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.