If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Covington, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Covington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Alleghany High School at Waynesboro High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 21

5:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

