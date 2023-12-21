Corey Kispert's Washington Wizards hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kispert, in his previous game (December 18 loss against the Kings), posted seven points.

In this piece we'll break down Kispert's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.0 11.6 Rebounds -- 2.4 2.1 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA -- 14.9 15.2 PR -- 13.4 13.7 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Kispert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Kispert has made 3.8 shots per game, which accounts for 8.3% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.4 threes per game, or 14.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Kispert's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.9 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

Conceding 114.2 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are ranked 24th in the NBA, conceding 45.2 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers allow 26.3 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are No. 1 in the league, giving up 10.7 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Corey Kispert vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 18 5 3 0 1 0 0 2/3/2023 23 12 2 0 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.