Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Charlottesville, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Charlottesville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Defiance High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Anne's Belfield School at John Marshall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Richmond, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norfolk Collegiate School at Charlottesville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
