You can see player prop bet odds for Dylan Strome, Zachary Werenski and others on the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at Nationwide Arena.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Strome is one of Washington's leading contributors (19 total points), having collected 13 goals and six assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 20 1 0 1 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 1 1 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 5 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 1 0 1 3

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Alexander Ovechkin is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) to the team.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 20 0 1 1 5 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 6 at Flyers Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 1 1 2

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Tom Wilson has 18 total points for Washington, with 10 goals and eight assists.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 20 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Werenski's 25 points are important for Columbus. He has one goal and 24 assists in 31 games.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 19 0 2 2 2 vs. Devils Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 10 0 1 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 8 0 0 0 2

Kirill Marchenko Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -333)

Kirill Marchenko has totaled 21 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has 13 goals and eight assists.

Marchenko Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 19 3 0 3 4 vs. Devils Dec. 16 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 vs. Blues Dec. 8 1 1 2 2

